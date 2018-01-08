PHOENIX — A lawsuit is accusing the makers of a smoking device of targeting minors who are now growing dependent on the pen that contains more nicotine than cigarettes.

Reports of “Juuling," a discreet way to vape through a device that looks like a USB flash drive, surfaced earlier this year. Now a lawsuit is calling out the makers of Juul for deceptively marketing the device as safe when it contains more nicotine than other e-cigarettes.

The lawsuit also alleges Juul Labs Inc. purposefully markets its device to minors, and those teens are growing dependent on the devices.

The Massachusetts attorney general is looking into allegations highlighted in the lawsuit.

“’Juuling" is a form of concentrated nicotine much like vaping,” Phoenix Toxicologist, Dr. Dan Quan said.

Quan says the 5 percent of nicotine concentration combined with flavors such as crème brûlée and mango can seem harmless to teens.

Juul denies that, and in a statement says:

"That the company has never marketed to minors. Instead, word of mouth among adults is how the company's e-cigarette has become so popular."

Regardless, users claim addiction is an effect they did not sign up for.

“Nicotine is an addictive substance so as kids continue to use nicotine they can certainly become addicted to it,” Dr. Quan added.

Although, Dr. Quan says, because the trend is so new, there's no data yet to determine the long-term effects of Juuling.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts attorney general’s office is sending cease and desist demands to online companies ordering them to stop selling Juul products without using an age verification system that meets regulations.

© 2018 KPNX