Every year around Halloween time, Hollywood, haunted houses and pure pranksters try to scare people. So we wondered, can you be scared to death?

But asking a doctor is just one piece of this mystery. So we made Team 12's Rachel Cole cruise through a haunted house with a heart monitor on to see just how much adrenaline gets pumping.

In fact, some people can be scared to death, under very rare circumstances. It has happened, but it's only more likely to happen to those who already have a medical condition.

Doctor Andrew Carroll explains why fear causes the body to react.

"If you know something's going to happen, your body kind of prepares itself. You can be scared to death—you're walking down a trail and a bear pops out, but if you paid money to go into a haunted mansion, you already started out knowing what's coming, he told 12 News.

When I went into "Fallout" at Fear Farm, one of the employees had to go through with me. Then, I took my heart rate monitor results back to Dr. Carroll, and he explained the body's response to pure terror.

"If you're scared or you're being attacked by something, your heart rate goes up to give you that extra boost of energy, to get oxygen around your body, your eyes dilate to give you focus, your gut stops once again so you can for your energy where you need it," he added.

After getting out of one storage container at Fear Farm and slowly scooting into the next, the heart-pounding ensued.

"I don't know what's happening here, but it must be pretty scary. You're up in the one-teens now, now you've got a good jog on your treadmill here, your heart's doing a number and yeah you're building into it," Dr. Carroll said.

Thirteen and a half minutes later, we finally made it out, but not before my heart rate peaked. But no, I wasn't technically scared to death.

"Pretty rare that you would actually be scared to death, but after all this, you're probably a little worn out, want to take a nap, rest or get a coffee to get back to normal, because your body has just put out a lot of adrenaline and you're going to take some time to replenish that," he said.

