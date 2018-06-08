Over the counter medicines like nasal spray can provide desperate relief for millions of Americans who get stuffed up. For some though, those sprays that seem like a harmless remedy can turn into an addiction.

The warning labels on such meds are black and white. Doctors like Raj Sindwani in Cleveland advises patients like Bryan Dall and Andrene Matias to follow suit to avoid nasal spray dependence.

A typical dose is twice a day for three to five days but experts say, those who abuse the directions can become dependent.

“People sometimes think I'm... using cocaine because I sniff so much,” Dall said.

Dall has been dependent on nasal spray for two decades.

“I've got one in my bookbag that I carry around. I've got one in my car. One up in my bedroom,” he said.

A necessity doctors say, is unfortunately all too common.

“This is a true addiction and even though it's easy to say, 'we'll educate the patient and they'll go home and never use it again,' it is a psychological and physical dependence so it can be a real challenge to get off of these sprays once you've been on them for a prolonged period of time,” Sindwani said.

Overusing the sprays can actually cause breathing problems or congestion to get worse, according to Sindwani.

Matias says she understands the struggle too.

“I had to have it in my drawer, at my house in my car, anywhere I went I had to have it,” Matias said.

She started using nasal spray when she got a cold but ignoring the instructions comes with consequences.

Sindwani says that over time, the nasal spray will stop working and will actually cause "rebound swelling."

“If I stopped using it, my nose would just swell up and I couldn't breathe,” Dall said.

In a severe circumstance, doctors can switch patients to a steroid nasal spray that is non-addictive and can be used long-term. Doctors also suggest taking a hot shower, using humidifier, drinking plenty of liquids or lining your nose with a nasal strip to break up congestion.

