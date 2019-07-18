Government videos using dolls show the devastating impact a piece of furniture could have when it falls on a child. The images are disturbing, and so are the numbers.

“We have a child in the emergency room every 24 minutes on average, and a child dies every two weeks from furniture tipping over on them,” said Marietta Robinson, a Consumer Product Safety commissioner.

On Wednesday, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, police posted on Facebook about an unsecured TV that crushed and killed a 3-year-old girl.

Here in Arizona, it happened three years ago to Mark Brook’s 3-year-old daughter Laney when a dresser fell on top of her, ultimately taking her life.

“If you have a house, if you have an apartment anywhere, and you have furniture, just make sure your house is safe,” Brook said.

Experts suggest you look around each room in your home closer to the ground from a child’s point of view.

“Children love to climb, particularly young children. It’s part of their development,” Robinson said.

You can find do-it-yourself anchoring kits online, or, as Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks suggests, hire a certified professional childproofer.

“And help assess your home just to get a sense of where the danger zones are because they’re experienced and have seen a lot of these accidents,” Hicks said.