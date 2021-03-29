Healthcare expands through April 1 through the Affordable Care Act

Under the new administration, the Affordable Care Act opened up options for individuals and families.

ARIZONA, USA — Good news is on the horizon for Arizonans looking to change or enroll in healthcare coverage.

Under the new administration, the Affordable Care Act opened up options for individuals and families. Allen Gjersvig, Director of Arizona Alliance of Community Health Centers says that help is available to those in need of coverage.

"It's a game-changer, the only person you're hurting if you don't look over the options is you," he said.

There's something beneficial for everyone, that will likely save many monthly dollars that will add up.

"On average monthly premiums will decrease on average of 50 dollars per person, per month," Gjersvig said. "April 1st, health insurance purchased through healthcare more affordable than it has been at any other time."

He says that signing up for coverage can be a daunting task, there is help here in the valley.

"We have like 700,000 uninsured people here in Arizona because they do not know that financial help is available," he said.

However, with 20 community health centers scattered around town, there's assistance both financially and to navigate the website.

For local help from Health Application Assistants, you can visit the healthcare website or call 800-377-3536.

"They're unbiased and bilingual and they're like the person next door, they’re helping people in their own neighborhoods and communities," Gjersvig said.

Plus, another big change, the plans provide options for people who earn a percentage above the poverty line who previously didn't make the cut.