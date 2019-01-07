TEMPE, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Public Health Department says there was a hepatitis A exposure at Genghis Grill in the Tempe Marketplace on 10 different dates from the end of May through mid-June.

Individuals who ate at the restaurant on the following dates may have been exposed to hepatitis A, the health department says.

Thursday, May 30

Saturday, June 1

Wednesday, June 5

Thursday, June 6

Friday, June 7

Saturday, June 8

Thursday, June 13

Friday, June 14

Saturday, June 15

Tuesday, June 18

Those who ate at the restaurant on Tuesday, June 18 are still within the 2-week window for vaccine to be effective at preventing infection from this exposure through Tuesday, July 2 if they are not yet vaccinated, the health department says.

Hepatitis A is a viral illness that affects the liver and is spread by eating food, drinking water or touching surfaces that have been contaminated by the stool of an infected person, likely someone who didn't properly wash their hands.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant on those dates should contact their health provider if they are experiencing symptoms, which include nausea, diarrhea, loss of appetite, vomiting, fatigue, fever abdominal pain, dark-colored urine, light or whitish colored bowel movements, and jaundice (a yellow color to the skin and/or eyes).

People exposed to hepatitis A usually see symptoms about one month after being exposed or within 15-50 days.

The health department says those who ate at the restaurant on days that are not listed above were not exposed during this outbreak and do not need to do anything.

All restaurant employees have been offered the hepatitis A vaccine, according to the health department.

The state of Arizona and many other states have experienced a hepatitis A outbreak this year.

To limit the spread of hepatitis A and many other diseases, health officials recommend washing hands thoroughly after using the toilet or changing diapers; washing hands thoroughly before eating, touching or preparing food; and staying home if you’re not feeling well.