Valley hospital gets newly-approved 'spine robot'

Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear is now one of nine hospitals to make use of the top-of-the-line Loop-X robot for spinal procedures.

GOODYEAR, Ariz — It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but one Goodyear hospital is getting a brand new robot to help with spinal surgery. Abrazo West Campus will be one of nine hospitals to use the new Loop-X spine robot and the first in Arizona with the system.

Healthcare professionals aim to use the robot to help people living with severe back pain by opening up new surgical options for prospective patients. And with the Loop-X coming to Goodyear, patients won't need to leave the state to get the care they need.

The Loop-X robot is a circular imaging system that can move by itself around the patient in order to take 2D and 3D images of their body. Hospital staff won't need to move the patient during surgery, and the new equipment will limit their exposure to radiation.

Surgeons will be able to control the robot using BrainLab software and adjust the Loop-X during the procedure.

“The system works in sync with other devices in the OR, moving with the procedure and on the surgeon’s command, enhancing the surgical experience,” said Abrazo Spine Surgeon Dr. Brian Vernon.

“The device robotically aligns to the most critical patient anatomy, so patients do not have to be moved to be scanned with Loop-X. In addition, independently moving imaging source and detector panels help reduce the amount of radiation exposure,” he said.

Abrazo West Campus is one of the first 10 hospitals to install the system, which the FDA recently approved. Hospital staff say the Loop-X robot and accompanying BrainLab system should be fully installed and operation by November.

