Get your flu shot without leaving your car at the Arizona State Fairgrounds

Banner Health recently announced that it would provide drive-thru flu shots at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

PHOENIX — Do you want to get your flu shot without leaving your car? Well, now you can!

Banner Health recently announced that it would provide drive-thru flu shots at the Arizona State Fairgrounds "to ease the process of getting a flu shot this year," officials said in a press release.

Anyone who is interested in receiving a flu shot must make an appointment, which can be scheduled online or over the phone by calling 844-549-1851.

Anyone who arrives without an appointment will be asked to leave and call in to complete the phone or online screening process.

People as young as six months old can receive the flu shot.

Any insurance co-pay or self-pay billing will be processed following appointments, Banner Health said. No payment transactions will be handled at the fairgrounds.