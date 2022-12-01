Flu cases 'rapidly increasing' in Arizona

Health data shows the number of flu cases in Maricopa County is significantly higher than they have been at this same time in previous flu seasons.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Influenza activity is rapidly increasing in Arizona and cases of confirmed illnesses appear to be significantly higher than they were at this same time in previous years.

The Maricopa County Public Health Department's website currently lists the flu as being "widespread" after reporting more than 2,300 cases so far this season.

The latest Arizona Department of Health Services report shows that flu activity is "high and continuing to increase rapidly."

Pima County officials say local flu cases are "seven times higher" compared to the five-year average.

In the past week, Arizona reported 3,355 confirmed cases of the flu, which is 54% more than the previous week and significantly more than what has typically been reported this time of year, according to the DHS report

According to the five-year season average, Arizona's flu season tends to peak in late December and early January with nearly 2,000 weekly cases of the illness. But Arizona has already begun to exceed that average this flu season.

At this same time last year, Arizona was reporting less than 500 weekly cases, health data shows.

Pinal County reported the state's first flu-related child death last week. The flu season began on Oct. 2, 2022 and continues through Sept. 20, 2023.

DHS has encouraged locals to consider getting a flu shot and practice the following protocols this flu season:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching eyes, mouth, and nose with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve, and immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick in your home.

Stay at home if you feel sick.

