Public bathrooms. Two words that aren't exactly synonymous with cleanliness. We've all been in them. But just how dirty are they?

We put our 12 News Filth Finder to the test to find the dirtiest thing you touch while in a public bathroom stall.

The 12 News Filth Finder works by counting the amount of living things on a surface. Any number under 30 means the surface is pretty clean. A score of 30 or more means it's dirty -- and could make you sick.

We tested three public bathrooms. One at a gas station, another at a fast food restaurant and at a grocery store.

Dr. Andrew Carroll of Chandler says you should be most concerned about the bathroom doors.

"The things you should have the most concern over are faucet handles, because you're touching it with your hands and finally the door handle as you leave," Carroll said.

One faucet, the only one of the three we tested that was not automatic, came in at 1,108, which is 36 times the limit of 30.

One bathroom door handle came in at 471. One soap dispenser we tested measured at 212.

In the three public bathrooms, the doors -- the last thing you touch when you leave the bathroom -- averaged out at 214. That's more than seven times dirtier than the limit.

Carroll suggests using paper towels to turn the faucet off and open the bathroom doors.

Additionally, keep hand sanitizer on you, whether it's at your desk or in your car, because it's always good to use it following a trip to a public restroom.

