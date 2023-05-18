Fentanyl town hall warns of dangers of drug as Valley students prepare for summer break

Politicians, doctors and experts came together for a roundtable discussion to discuss the dangers of the drug.

PHOENIX — Just weeks before students in the Phoenix Union High School District leave for summer break, parents and students got a lesson on a topic ravaging communities and families. Fentanyl.

“This is an emerging threat. And by emerging, it’s already here,” said PXU Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson.

“We’ve heard it’s going to get worst before it gets better,” he added.

The district spearheaded a roundtable discussion featuring mayors, state senators, doctors, and other experts who are seeing the impacts of fentanyl firsthand.

“I’ve found that teens who use this drug the most are usually those dealing with mental health issues,” said Dr. Gary Kirkilas, a Phoenix Children’s pediatrician.

State Senator Christine Marsh said the impacts of the drug have far-reaching impacts on families of overdose victims.

Marsh lost her son Landon to an opioid overdose on May 18, 2020.

She wanted to share her story to motivate parents to have tough conversations with their kids about the drug.

“He was with his middle school best friend and they had just one crazy night. If I could bring him back, I would shake him and ask him what were you thinking?” she said.

Victoria Saylor with Common Sense Media also encouraged parents to pay attention to their kids' social media activity. She said that children often come into contact with strangers on different apps that may be foreign to an older population.

The event also allowed parents and students to learn how to use the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan.

According to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, in 2022, Phoenix fire crews administered the life-saving drug more than 3,000 times.

Gallego said the city is planning to make the drug more widely available.

“We’re looking to train more people, including law enforcement. We’re also having a conversation on the best places where it belongs to make it most effective,’ she said.

Fentanyl resources:

Opioid Assistance & Referral Line: 1-888-688-4222

SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357

NaloxoneAZ.com

DumpTheDrugsAZ.org

FindTreatment.gov

TalkNowAZ.com

Youth Resources:

Teen Lifeline: 1-800-248-TEEN (8336)

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Trevor Project Lifeline: 1-866-488-7386

Teens Helping Hands: 1-800-TLC-TEEN

