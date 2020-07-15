A new program is helping comfort isolated seniors during the pandemic

Residents over 60 can sign up to receive a weekly call for emotional support.

PHOENIX — The Area Agency on Aging and the City of Phoenix are helping seniors with a weekly emotional support telephone call through their new program called “Hi Neighbor.”

Phoenix residents over the age of 60 can sign up for free by calling the Area Agency’s 24-Hour Senior HELP LINE at (602) 264-4357.

The program offers weekly telephone reassurance calls for emotional and social support for older adults who may be isolated, feeling anxious and alone and unable to connect with regular visitors.

“Even without the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, many seniors in our community experience loneliness, anxiety and fear because they may be isolated or living alone. The coronavirus has intensified those challenges exponentially and this program is designed to provide an important level of comfort,” said Area Agency President and CEO Mary Lynn Kasunic.

“Our highly trained staff knows the right questions to ask, how to build rapport and how to effectively and efficiently check on their needs.”