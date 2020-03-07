x
Doctors: Fireworks and hand sanitizer form dangerous combination

Physicians at the University of Kansas recommend washing with soap and water if you plan on lighting or handling fireworks.

INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors have a warning as we head into the holiday weekend.

They say playing with or lighting fireworks after using hand sanitizer could lead to a serious injury. 

The problem is created because hand sanitizer is made up 60-70 percent alcohol. Doctors say it takes at least 30 seconds for hand sanitizer to dry, but the alcohol is still on your skin.

If you mix that with fire, you could get third-degree burns.

Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say to be safe, you should wash your hands with soap and water before you handle fireworks.

