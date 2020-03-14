WASHINGTON — A variety of online and social dating apps are used by millions each day, but responding with tips, guidance and policies on connecting with others during the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the United States can be tricky.

With social distancing a reality, and something that is being advised by the U.S. Department of Health, dating apps are newly dealing with a virus that has people across the country worried not only about dating, but day to day life.

Looking at the websites and social media outlets for Tinder, Hinge and Bumble -- arguably three of the biggest social and online dating app in the market -- very little has been said by these companies on guidance for dating differently through their apps right now.

But there has been guidance, with PSA responses in low-key ways to not overly scare their users dating choices during this time.

According to U.S. News and World Report, 92 percent of Americans are dating normally during the coronavirus, a survey found as of Tuesday.

Here is a little that dating apps are saying about the coronavirus:

Bumble recently put out a statement of safe practice for its employees but also said it's worried and acknowledging the safety and wellbeing of its users during the pandemic.

"At Bumble, our priority is the safety, mental health, and wellbeing of our community - our 87 million users around the world and our team in 8 different countries," the app said in a statement that laid out guidelines its company is following inlight of the coronavirus.

Hinge did tweet out last week, "PSA: Please wash your hands before you steal your Hinge date's fries. It's okay to 'share' fries, but not germs."

Tinder in its swiping app wrote, "Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important. Here are some tips to keep in mind: Wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face, maintain social distancing in public gatherings."

Very sound advice.

Tinder even put a swipe button to the World Health Organizations' guidance on social distancing at this time of the coronavirus.

If you want more guidance on keeping safe during the coronavirus pandemic, follow the guidelines being put out by government health officials.

Here is a look at what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying here.

