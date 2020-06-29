'One of the worst sicknesses I've ever had': Young COVID-19 survivor shares his story as cases skyrocket in Arizona

He shared drinks at a Scottsdale bar and got sick two days later.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sunday was another record day for the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona. The 48th state continues to be one of the major centers of the virus’ outbreak in the united states, with many of the new cases coming from young adults.

Jimmy Flores didn’t think he had to worry about the virus until he ended up in the hospital for more than a week.

“When we said we can go out, boy, what do you think I did? I went out.“ Flores said. Shortly after the state reopened, Flores shared drinks at a Scottsdale bar. Two days later, Flores woke up sick.

“I woke up with a 103-degree fever and body chills,” Flores said.

He got a COVID-19 test that would come back positive. By the end of the week, Flores said he had lost his appetite along with his sense of taste and smell. The next week, he went to the hospital struggling to breathe.

“Every time I coughed, I would have a cough attack, which would turn into a panic attack,” Flores said. “After I got it, my eyes opened up I looked on social media. I'm like, 'Man, this is one of the worst sicknesses I've ever had in my life.'"

Flores became one of the more than 70,000 Arizonans to come down with COVID-19.

Doctor Andrew Carrol has seen his fair share, with more and more cases coming from younger patients.

“A lot of them felt they were impervious or if they got the illness it would be mild and cold-like. But for the most part, the young people I talk to are miserable. They get sick, they are achy and tired. I had one yesterday that couldn’t even drive themselves here,” Dr. Carroll said.

“We need to slow down.” Governor Doug Ducey said last week.

Since then, the Scottsdale Entertainment District has shut down as threats to the club's liquor licenses were made by the governor.

However, the Salt River was once again filled with people on Sunday, close together, even as hospital beds continue to fill up with COVID-19 patients.

"I can’t judge them, I was that person, but at the same time, we are crisis, so figure it out," Flores said.

Flores does not want to see the state shut down again. His message is one of being responsible to help slow the spread to make sure business can stay open while hospitals do not overflow.

For some of the doctors dealing with the disease on the front lines, there is a growing concern of Arizona reaching a breaking point of being able to provide the needed care for patients.