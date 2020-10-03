CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Intel employee who was recently on a work trip at the Intel campus in Chandler has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Intel.

The employee is no longer in Arizona, Intel stated.

Intel said that they will be working with local health authorities as needed and are working to ensure that all workers have the information they need to stay safe.

RELATED:

Coronavirus live updates: Ivy League cancels tournaments, Wall Street set for rebound

Pima County resident tests positive for coronavirus, raising Arizona's number of cases to 6

The Intel logo hangs over the company's stand at the 2016 CeBIT digital technology trade fair. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)