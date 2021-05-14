With the CDC's new masking guidance, when can you stop wearing a mask?

From Pfizer vaccinations for youth 12 to 15, to the new CDC masking guidance for fully vaccinated people, it was a major week in the fight to conquer Covid-19.

PHOENIX — Arizona and the U.S. hit a major milestone in the journey to reach herd immunity and conquer Covid-19. This week was the beginning for kids 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine after it was granted emergency use authorization.

Arizona parents and kids share their excitement for the Pfizer vaccine

“I'm extremely proud of my son, my Luke,” said Eric Merring during a vaccine event for underserved youth at O.C. Greenfield Elementary on Thursday.

Merring's excitement was shared by hundreds of families, who have waited for months for their kids to be vaccinated.

“We’ve turned that corner now; it really is a new day. This is a big deal,” said Merring.

“We all adults are vaccinated now and if he gets vaccinated, we are all safe,” said Dipika Sharma. Her son Rahul Sharma has been in virtual learning for most of the pandemic.

"I want to go in-person schooling,” said Rahul Sharma.

“We can get back to our normal life and be outside and do the things we use to do,” said Iraq veteran and father Benjamin Salazer.

"I wanted him to be part of the solution," said Joanna Lucio of her son Orion Lucio. The 12-year-old is ready to be back in person for school and visit his friends.

“I want to hang out at school and feel a little bit more protected,” said Orion Lucio.

“Things may not return to normal immediately, but it will slowly get better which is really good,” said Alana Guerrero who is beginning high school next year.

Is the Pfizer vaccine safe for kids 12 to 15?

“The vaccines are very very safe, but they also prevent hospitalization and death which for me as a mom is very very important to me,” said Arizona Department of Public Health Director Dr. Cara Christ.

New masking guideline from the CDC for fully vaccinated people, when can you stop wearing a mask?

The answer is simple if you are fully vaccinated.

“Anyone fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities large or small without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

There are exceptions to the new guidance

Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing except where it is required by federal, state, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations including local businesses and workplace guidance.

There are several businesses that will continue requiring masks.

Some states have dropped mask mandates like Arizona, however, Hawaii continues to enforce a mandate.

What about traveling on an airplane, bus or train?

The Transportation Security Administration continues to enforce a mask mandate for travelers in airports and airlines until Sept. 13. Masks are recommended for all travel.

What if you are vaccinated but your kids are not? Should my kids still wear a mask?

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, kids should wear a mask if they are in crowded indoor settings or playing with friends who are unvaccinated.

What about shopping in public?

It depends on the retailer's policy.

What about dining at a restaurant?

It depends on the restaurant's policy.