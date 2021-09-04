With more Arizonans getting the COVID-19 vaccine, side effect claims may not all be true

While all the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in Arizona have been proven safe and effective, some of the claims of vaccine side effects may not be true.

PHOENIX — According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1.5 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

This means you may be starting to see more people talking about the potential side effects of the vaccines.

While all the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in Arizona have been proven safe and effective, some of the claims of vaccine side effects may not be true.

Reports made to the CDC of hundreds of potential effects

According to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) through the CDC, reports have been made about hundreds of potential effects from the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona.

However, the system has a disclaimer saying these can include things like unverified and coincidental information.

Dr. Lori Fantry, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the University of Arizona said while the COVID-19 vaccines are known to have common side effects like chills, fatigue, a headache, or a sore arm, there are claims circulating that likely aren’t legitimately from the vaccine itself.

A couple of examples 12 News found in the VAERS are dry skin and eye irritation.

“It sounds like it’s a person living in Arizona,” Fantry said.

Fantry adds when getting the shot, look to notice side effects just in the first few days.

Anxiety is most common ‘reaction’ seen at Maricopa County Vaccination Sites

A spokesperson for Maricopa County told 12 News anxiety is the most common “reaction” they see at vaccination sites. However, it’s not a reaction that’s directly linked to the actual vaccine itself.

The spokesperson said it’s often people may have fears of needles, or are concerned about vaccines in general.

“That would be from the psychological issue of getting the vaccine,” Fantry said.

Doctor says potential side effects of the vaccine are still better than getting the virus

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 70% of people who are hesitant of getting the vaccines are most concerned about potential side effects.

“It’s the most important vaccine a patient can get right now,” Fantry said.

Fantry adds allergic reactions to the vaccine are rare.

“They typically occur in people that actually had an allergic reaction before to vaccine,” Fantry said.

Fantry saying the vaccine side effects go away after a few days, and is better than the potential alternative of getting the virus.

“I always say to patients, keep an open mind, that’s all I ask,” Fantry said.

