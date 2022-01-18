'Plenty for every household': How to sign up for 4 free at-home COVID tests

The federal government announced that it will be providing four at-home COVID tests to households for free.

PHOENIX — The sign-up to receive four free COVID-19 tests from the federal government is officially open.

The tests will be delivered to homes allowing for people who are potentially sick to test without exposing others or freeing them from waiting in long lines.

Family physician Dr. Andrew Carroll said this delivery system is creating better access for families in need of convenient testing methods.

"This government program really enables people to get that test done when they're worried or curious if they might have COVID," Carroll said. "The antigen test really is useful if you're having symptoms and you want to know right then and there if it's COVID."

While the website is working to make the process easier, there could be some slight roadblocks due to excessive website traffic.

"The website is going to be open 24/7, so you can ask for it later. Try not to rush or get angry about it and don't lose hope that you’ll get a test kit. They've ordered a billion so there's going to be plenty for every household," Carroll said.

The process for ordering the tests for delivery can be done in three steps:

Go to https://www.covidtests.gov/

Fill out the contact information and shipping address

Click "Check out now"

