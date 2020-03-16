WASHINGTON — White House officials are greeting staff members, reporters and camera workers by swiping their foreheads with a temporal thermometer.

It's part of new measures put in place Monday to protect President Donald Trump and his staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

Only those with a reading of 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit or less are being allowed entry into the complex.

The new measures expand on screenings the White House began on Saturday for anyone who will get close to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Members of the press corps are also taking steps, independent of the White House, to limit their own exposure to the coronavirus.

RELATED: Stocks plunge at open, trading halted for third time in two weeks

RELATED: CDC recommends canceling, postponing events of 50 people or more because of COVID-19