Watch live: White House coronavirus task force holds briefing at Department of Education

Vice President Mike Pence will lead a White House coronavirus task force press briefing that is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The White House coronavirus task force is meeting at the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday, emphasizing the administration's push to reopen schools.

The task force used to hold daily press briefings, but then didn't hold another one for nearly two months.

Since returning from the hiatus, the group has held three briefings, none of which have been at the White House and President Donald Trump hasn't been in attendance at any of them.