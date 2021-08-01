Which phase is your county in and how do you register for COVID-19 vaccine?

ADHS launches online resource to find out which phase your county is in and how to register for the vaccine.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Health reported 9,913 new cases of Covid-19 and 297 coronavirus related deaths, 238 of those related to matching death certificates.

The state reported these numbers as the first phase of healthcare workers prepare to receive their 2nd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but the state has struggled with the vaccine rollout.

ADHS says Apache, Gila and Pinal Counties have met criteria to begin Phase 1B vaccinations which include protective service workers, teachers, childcare workers and people 75 years and older.

The state has launched a new online portal that will allow you to register for the vaccine and determine which Phase your county is vaccinating.

Where do you register?

Go to the ADHS website at https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/ and create a new account.

After creating your account, indicate if you are scheduling an appointment for yourself or for family members.

Next, choose the COVID-19 vaccine.

The website will then ask for your contact and insurance information, even though the vaccine is free in Arizona. The portal will show you where and when appointments are available.