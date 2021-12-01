Website crash causes confusion as Maricopa County opens up COVID-19 vaccine to more people

On Monday, the county opened up the vaccine to those in Phase 1b. Phase 1b includes people 75 and older, law enforcement and educators.

More people in Maricopa County are now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, many struggled to get an appointment scheduled when the site opened up Monday morning for those eligible.

“I had a feeling that this was not just going to be a super easy process,” Alisa Mueller said.

Mueller was one of the thousands trying to secure an appointment. She had logged on at 6 a.m. to try and schedule her 78-year-old father his opportunity to get the shot.

“I just feel like at this point we should be better prepared for this,” Mueller said.

But between Maricopa County’s website crashing for half an hour because of so many people trying to log on, and confusion over when appointments at the new state-run vaccination site at State Farm Stadium would open, it left many frustrated.

Former Governor Jan Brewer was one of those who was trying to secure an appointment but became frustrated by the process.

“It was awful, absolutely awful,” Brewer said.

It took Brewer a total of three hours to secure an appointment for herself and her husband at the State Farm Stadium site.

“I’m really looking forward to it and it’s going to give me a lot of relief,” Brewer said.

The State Farm Stadium site will officially open to healthcare workers, law enforcement, teachers, and those over 75 at midnight. The state ad a soft opening for the vaccination distribution center Monday afternoon ahead of the official opening.

“We don’t want doses sitting around, we want them in people’s arms,” Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services said.

A spokesperson for Maricopa County said that all of the vaccination appointments at their points of distribution had been booked through January.

However, those in the Phase 1a or 1b can see if appointments are available here.

As for the State Farm Stadium site, Christ says the current plan is to vaccinate 6,000 people a day. The site will be running 24 hours a day, and scheduling people every three minutes to accomplish that goal.

ADHS said nearly 44,000 people had registered for appointments as of Monday afternoon, and at least 50,000 appointments were still available through the end of the month.

“There’s still plenty of appointments available and we’ve had a huge response and a large number of people able to get through so just keep trying,” Christ said.

A note, no vaccination sites are currently open for walk-up vaccinations, all of them require an appointment.

Registration for the State Farm Stadium site for those who are eligible for the vaccine can be found at this site.

Information about all vaccination sites across the state can be found at this site.

