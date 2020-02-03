Six people have died and a total of 18 people in King and Snohomish counties have presumptively tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, in Washington state.

Highlights:

A total of 18 people have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus and six have died in King and Snohomish counties.

At least a dozen schools in western Washington closed Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention is investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Kirkland. More than 50 people associated with Life Care Center are showing respiratory symptoms.

12:45 p.m.

The City of Kirkland says there are 27 firefighters and two police officer in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

"We anticipate that this could continue to happen as the situation evolves. We have also been notified that some of our firefighters in quarantine are demonstrating flu like symptoms," a statement from the city reads. "We are working closely with Public Health – Seattle & King County and adhering to their testing protocols."

The city's fire and police departments remain fully staffed.

Noon

Four additional coronavirus cases in King County brought the total number of known cases up to 14, including three more deaths.

The four new cases involve:

A male in his 50s, hospitalized at Highline Hospital. No known exposures. He is in stable but critical condition. He had no underlying health conditions.

A male in his 70s, a resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The man had underlying health conditions, and died 3/1/20.

A female in her 70s, a resident of LifeCare, hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland. The woman had underlying health conditions, and died 3/1/20.

A female in her 80s, a resident of LifeCare, was hospitalized at EvergreenHealth. She is in critical condition.

In addition, a woman in her 80s, who was already reported as in critical condition at Evergreen, died. She died on 3/1/20.

11:30 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health says the coronavirus hotline (1-800-525-0127) is reportedly working again. Previously, people who called were prompted to press # and then promptly disconnected.

11:10 a.m.

Washington state health officials announced six people have died and at least 18 people in King and Snohomish counties presumptively have tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

King County Executive Dow Constantine says officials are in "final negotiations" to purchase a motel for people diagnosed with coronavirus who need to be isolated and recover. That should be made available by the end of the week, according to Constantine.

Additionally, officials are working to provide modular housing on public properties throughout the county.

“We have moved to a new stage in the fight to contain and mitigate this outbreak. King County is aligned and organized behind this common mission, with Public Health – Seattle & King County as our lead agency,” Executive Constantine said. “We will direct all available resources to help cities, health-care facilities, businesses, and families continue life as normally as possible. But our best strategies depend on millions of residents actively following established disease prevention guidelines.”

10:30 a.m.

State and local leaders are providing an update on coronavirus in Washington state at 11 a.m. King County Executive Dow Constantine is expected to announce an emergency declaration in response to the virus.

10 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health says the coronavirus hotline (1-800-525-0127) is currently down. People who call are prompted to press # and then promptly disconnected.

A spokesperson says the department is working to fix the issue.

9 a.m.

Puyallup School District closed Ferrucci Junior High and Wildwood Elementary for deep cleaning after a family reported having flu-like symptoms. Students en route to the schools were transported to the Karshner Center.

8:45 a.m.

A skyscraper in downtown Seattle will be closed Monday so crews can sanitize offices.

An F5 employee at the Seattle headquarters was in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the company close the tower.

The employee tested negative for coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson.

F5 says it will encourage employees to work remotely, convert large in-person events to virtual meetings and postpone all non-essential business travel.

Monday, March 2, 8 a.m.

Kingston High School was the ninth school in western Washington to close Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

A student who attends the high school is being tested for coronavirus, according to the North Kitsap School District.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

