Volunteers needed for COVID vaccine testing in Valley

The Hope Research Institute in Phoenix is participating in a coronavirus vaccine research trial.

PHOENIX — A Valley research center is in need of volunteers from the Phoenix area to participate in a trial for a new coronavirus vaccine.

The Hope Research Institute in Phoenix is helping with research for a vaccine from the company Moderna. Three Valley clinics will participate.

The final stages of Moderna's vaccine trial is set to begin on July 27.

The company is looking to enroll 30,000 adult participants from across the country in the clinical trial.

Participants will either be given the vaccine or a placebo. The participants will be tracked for two years to see if they get COVID or any adverse reactions, according to a NBC report.

For more information on how to sign up go to the Hope Research Institute's website or visit the Facebook page.