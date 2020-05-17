Video featuring Arizona seniors included in 'Graduate Together' broadcast

Seniors across the country got a sendoff from some big names in the “Graduate Together” broadcast, and some local leaders of this year’s class were featured too.

PHOENIX — The Class of 2020 is missing out on many milestones, including graduation.

Saturday night, the seniors across the country got a sendoff from some big names in the “Graduate Together” broadcast, and some local leaders of this year’s class were featured too.

A video created by student body presidents from around Arizona was shown as part of the broadcast. The video compilation talks about the unprecedented times the Class of 2020 is living in and offers encouragement.

A small group of some of the seniors gathered Saturday night to watch the broadcast dressed in their graduation best.

“Being a senior in a time like this has been kind of eye-opening,” said Morgann Kelly, student body president at Desert Vista High School.

“Unbelievably crazy,” said Jordan Lewis, student body president at Washington High School.

“Definitely more challenging than I thought it’d be at the beginning of the school year,” said Johnny Corte, student body president at Saguaro High School.

Their video was featured right before former President Barack Obama was introduced.

But their message Saturday night before the broadcast to their fellow classmates was a reminder that this too shall pass.

“This isn’t a period. It’s like a semi-colon, like nothing’s over. It’s just a little pause.We can adjust what we’re doing now,” Corte said.

“Remember your purpose. And if you don’t know your purpose as of now, search for it,” Kelly said.

“This is only the beginning. We’re much stronger and much bigger than this pandemic. Don’t let this define us,” Lewis said.