Verde Valley firefighter dies from COVID-related illness

Firefighter Tyrone Bell of the Verde Valley Fire District died Monday afternoon after contracting the coronavirus, the fire district said.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A Verde Valley Fire District firefighter died Monday after succumbing to a COVID-related illness.

Firefighter Tyrone Bell, who's been working for the district since 2017, died due to complications he sustained after contracting the coronavirus, the fire district said.

In a statement, the fire district described Bell as a "dedicated public servant" who served as a reserve firefighter in Clarkdale before becoming a full-time firefighter.

"To know Tyrone was to love him. His passing will leave a huge void here at Verde Valley Fire District," the statement read.

The fire district did not mention whether Bell had gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. Information about memorial services will be released in the coming days.

Bell's friends have started an online fundraiser to support his family that can be found here.

12 News Digital Exclusives