Verde Valley firefighter dies from COVID-related illness

Firefighter Tyrone Bell of the Verde Valley Fire District died Monday afternoon after contracting the coronavirus, the fire district said.
Credit: Verde Valley Fire District

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A Verde Valley Fire District firefighter died Monday after succumbing to a COVID-related illness. 

Firefighter Tyrone Bell, who's been working for the district since 2017, died due to complications he sustained after contracting the coronavirus, the fire district said.  

In a statement, the fire district described Bell as a "dedicated public servant" who served as a reserve firefighter in Clarkdale before becoming a full-time firefighter.

"To know Tyrone was to love him. His passing will leave a huge void here at Verde Valley Fire District," the statement read.

The fire district did not mention whether Bell had gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. Information about memorial services will be released in the coming days.

Bell's friends have started an online fundraiser to support his family that can be found here.

