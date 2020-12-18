Ventilator use up 500%, refrigerator truck brought in for Banner University Medical Center

Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer at Banner Health says there will be ripple effects as cases continue to rise in Arizona.

PHOENIX — Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer at Banner Health, says she was one of the first to start administering COVID-19 vaccines at their site Thursday. The moment of optimism is met with the hard realities their healthcare facilities statewide are facing.

In a briefing Friday, she says they've seen downward trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and positivity rates in their markets in Colorado and Wyoming, after both states enacted stricter statewide rules to combat COVID-19. She says in Arizona, cases continue to go up.

"We want to be able to provide care to all who need it and we are doing everything in our power to prevent the triage situation," Dr. Bessel explains.

At this point, she says they are not at triage yet and their beds are not at 100% capacity. They've made adjustments to accommodate more people, like putting two patients in an ICU room instead of one or transitioning pediatric ICUs to adult ICUs. As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in Arizona, Dr. Bessel warns there will be ripple effects for other patients.

"We can expect to see delays in timeliness of care, individuals waiting longer to be seen," she adds.

She notes that staffing will be a limiting factor in care they can provide. They've had to contract 2,000 more workers to help with more spaces to fill. Their ventilator use is up 500% since Nov. 1 and they've had to bring in a refrigerated truck at Banner University Medical Center to due to morgue capacity, with another on standby.