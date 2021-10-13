Valleywise Health said they're seeing a "modest decline" in positive COVID-19 cases

Valleywise Health reported 26 current COVID-19 cases at its facilities in Maricopa County.

PHOENIX, Arizona — In a weekly press conference held by Valleywise Health, the organization reported on Wednesday experiencing a decline in COVID-19 positive cases compared to previous weeks.

"This is a decrease over the last eight to ten weeks as we've been seeing case counts well into the thirties and forties," said Dr. Michael White.

The 26 positive cases of COVID-19 are split between their facilities with 20 cases in the medical center and six in their behavioral health spaces.

Even though Valleywise has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases, they stressed the severity of how ill the infected patients still are.

"Half of that 20 is patients that are still in the ICU," White said.

White also reported an additional eight patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but still require hospital care.

Valleywise Health, which operates facilities across the Valley, continues to see a high volume of patients in their emergency departments but under a variety of health conditions.

The organization additionally reported an ongoing shortage of hospital staff.