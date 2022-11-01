Valleywise Health sees highest number of hospitalized COVID patients in months, expands treatment areas

Health centers are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in months.

PHOENIX — Valleywise Health is expanding its COVID-19 treatment areas in its medical centers after reporting the highest numbers of hospitalizations in months.

The health system reported 51 patients hospitalized with COVID and 52 patients with COVID in its behavioral health facilities as omicron has now become the dominant variant in Arizona.

Of those hospitalized, more than 90% are unvaccinated. The new space for patients will be negative air pressure rooms to contain the spread of the virus in its hospitals.

Valleywise also has some staffing issues as workers are becoming sick with COVID and other illnesses. Health workers are following CDC guidelines, keeping staff out of work for at least five days. If workers are asymptomatic, they can return to work after their five days are up.

The medical centers are now preparing for a rise in hospitalizations, based on trends in other parts of the country. Valleywise said it's expecting a peak in hospitalizations in February.

ASU held a briefing as well on Wednesday morning. They report more patients hospitalized as the omicron variant continues to spread, but the percentage of those hospitalized is going down. They said omicron cases are three to fourfold more than that of the delta or alpha variant.

Those testing positive are seeing their results mainly coming from PCR tests and not rapid results. The rapid tests show a high false-negative rate.

Both Valleywise and ASU stress the best ways to stay safe are to wash your hands, wear a well-fitted mask outside of the home, stay home if you are feeling ill and get a vaccination or booster dose.

COVID-19 News and Updates