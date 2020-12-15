Valley teens combine style, safety to protect Arizonans from COVID-19 while giving back

Ava and Chloe Handel have used their love for fashion to pay it forward and protect patients and health care workers by creating fashionable masks.

PHOENIX — The community has come up with many creative ways to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Two Valley teens, Ava and Chloe Handel, have used their love for fashion to pay it forward and protect patients and health care workers by creating fashionable masks.

Their company, MaskUp4BloodCancer, is all about keeping people safe while still being stylish.

"Every mask we make can literally be saving lives," Ava said.

The masks are made with love and will lead to a larger goal, the girls tell 12 News.

"We were like, if we can get $3,000, that would be awesome. Then it turned into $5,000, and then $20,000 and now we're at over $61,000 -- which is amazing -- for blood cancer patients," Ava added.

The sisters sew and capture luxury, all while giving back to a cause close to their hearts.

"In sixth grade, one of my favorite teachers -- she was my language arts teacher, Mrs. Smith -- her husband got diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia," Ava explained.

Mr. Smith is in remission and serves as a reminder to the girls, motivating them to help, especially when it comes to the health care heroes.

"We talk to them and they say, 'Please tell everyone to mask up so it makes our job easier. We go to work and we see COVID patients all day and we put our families at risk.' So you not only help cancer patients, of course, but you help our health care heroes," their mom, Alison, mentioned.

With unique patterns, the teens hope to appeal to groups of all ages, including younger crowds.

"That's kind of why Chloe made the mask ... to get people to wear a mask, just mask up. And the teens, if you want a little bling or boujee, who would not want to wear one of our masks?" Alison added.

A percentage of the profits will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.