Valley police and firefighters donate plasma to help people sick with coronavirus

Arizonans who put their lives on the line at work every day are taking steps to save lives during a pandemic.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Experts are learning more about COVID-19 treatment every day. The FDA granted emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma in the treatment of the coronavirus on Sunday. Now, Arizonans who put their lives on the line at work every day are taking steps to save lives.

There is a demand for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma in Arizona, so Glendale police and fire are stepping up in a big way.

Convalescent plasma is a product the FDA says may be effective in treating COVID-19. It’s found in people like Katrina Eaton, who have recovered from the coronavirus.

“Knowing it could help save lives of patients here now, it’s all worth it,” Eaton said.

Eaton, a Vitalant employee, joins about a dozen Glendale police officers and firefighters who are also donating. Glendale fire’s, Captain Ashley Losch, organized the drive to save lives.

"They contracted it while working with the public on the job," Losch said. "Suffered symptoms that ranged from mild to extreme, recovered thankfully, and I wanted something good to come out of it.”

Vitalant is Arizona’s largest blood supplier. Spokesperson, Sue Thew, says the need for convalescent plasma has outpaced donations by more than 40 percent in Arizona.

“Convalescent plasma donors provide those important antibodies to help some of the most gravely ill patients recover from COVID-19," Thew said.

To give the plasma, Thew says people have to meet certain requirements. Some of those requirements:

A positive COVID-19 or antibody test Be symptom free for 28 days Register on Vitalant’s website

For Captain Losch and her teams, this is one more way to serve Arizona.

“We’re all in this together because it doesn’t just hit the public," Losch said. "It’s hitting us as well.”