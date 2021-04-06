Valley nurses reflect on the Covid-19 pandemic on Nurse Appreciation Day

May 6 is Nurse Appreciation Day. Nurses have faced burnout after working through the Covid-19 pandemic.

PHOENIX — May 6 is Nurse Appreciation Day to celebrate those who have remained on the frontlines during the historic pandemic, working long hours at the bedsides of patients.

The vaccine is curbed hospital numbers but the weight of Covid-19 is still fresh for many valley nurses.

Voices on the frontlines

“It has been the toughest year of my entire career,” said ICU nurse Neva Farmer.

“Coming into work, not knowing what you’re going to walk into, it’s tough,” said ICU nurse Jim Fowler.

“There has not been a stop, to reflect or to be mindful or to be still,” said ICU nurse Sierra Halloway.

“Crying with each other. Coming to work is one thing, then having to come home and deal with our personal lives as well,” said valley nurse Mary Robertson.

Nursing burnout remains a concern after pandemic

A recent Washington Post/Kaiser Family Foundation poll, found 3 in 10 health care workers have considered leaving the profession, and 6 in 10 say the pandemic has burned them out.

“I don’t there’s any nurse that was in Covid who hasn’t thought about it? But I know so many nurses that stepped up to the plate, we worked extra hours. We stayed later. We sacrificed time with our friends and our families,” said Neva Farmer.

Nurses have been at the bedsides of patients throughout historical challenges

“Nurses historically have always risen to the challenge of taking care of people. Wars and disasters. These are not new events or concepts,” said Sierra Halloway.

History has shown over and over again why nurses are resilient and how because of them many of us can be with our family and friends.

Valley nurses encourage those considering nursing as a profession

“We don’t want this pandemic to deter any new nurses,” said Halloway.

“I love it even on the craziest of days, it’s those little moments with the people we are treating,” said Robertson.

“If you are someone who cares about people, it’s probably the most rewarding profession you can do,” said Neva Farmer.

