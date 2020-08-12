Arizona man’s uncut COVID-19 experience becomes widely shared on TikTok

Taking to social media to share his experience, Dan Weissman explains in detail how he handled the hospital visit.

PHOENIX — A North Valley man has gone viral after sharing his uncut hospital experience with COVID-19. He's doing much better, but he warns others not to take this virus lightly.

"I hope I can help some of you too," he said in a TikTok video.

Weissman, known on Tik Tok as "Yzman_uncut" shared behind the scenes snapshots of his escalating case of the coronavirus.

"This whole thing where I reached out on social media just to kind primarily to entertain my kids and I realized how many people look at social media," he added.

He received tens of thousands of views and non-stop comments, so he decided to continue posting videos and answer questions.

"It just exploded and people had questions and were saying really supportive things, and, as alone as I was, surprisingly, I didn't feel that way," he added.

He came down with symptoms roughly a week before Thanksgiving and was worried after several days with no signs of recovery.

"I wasn't getting better, I've had other ailments before and the flu but nothing that didn't go away and got worse and that's when I surrendered," Weissman said.

After a telehealth call, nurses urged him to go to the hospital so he immediately called 911 but he says, paramedics weren't able to take him to the hospital, instead they offered to call an ambulance.

"I asked them and they thought if I felt that it was okay that I would be able to drive and they were right because I did but I'm not sure that I would do that again I recommend people have a plan before they get to the point I was at," he said.

After several days in the hospital and treated with Remdesivir, Weissman was released. He's currently quarantining at home per CDC guidelines and goes into great detail about his experience in his posts.

