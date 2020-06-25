Valley man warning others after catching COVID-19 during a night out in Scottsdale

Jimmy Flores says he caught COVID-19 after a night out in Old Town Scottsdale. After several days in the hospital, he is now back home.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man who caught COVID-19 after a night out in Scottsdale shared an update on his journey through the hurdles and hard truths about coming down with the coronavirus.

Jimmy Flores is now back home but following a few guidelines to ensure his recovery continues outside the hospital room. Flores says being open about his illness is all in hopes of helping educate others.

"I just made the decision I'm like okay as long as I can breathe, as long as I'm not contagious then I'll go home," he told 12 News.

Flores tells 12 News he was out and about in Scottsdale a couple of weeks ago and days later felt violently ill. After more than a week in the hospital, he's finally back home.

"They did a lot of tests on making sure that I was able to breathe without the oxygen tank and that I was able to walk around and breathe on my own," he said.

After several long nights in the hospital, reliant on oxygen and expert care, Flores knew of the hospital bed concerns and shortages and didn't want to exhaust his welcome as he started to feel better.

"They needed beds, right, so I knew that I was going to get better and if I had any problems I could go back," he added.

He's incredibly thankful for the hospital care and mindful about moving forward especially from home. He's been advised to make sure he's active without exerting himself to maintain good blood flow.

"I was wearing a mask around the house, I'm practicing social distancing, because I'm not contagious anymore and because my roommates tested multiple times negative, I'm still fine, I'm not breathing on them or sharing food with them," he added.

Plus, he's still doing a daily update for thousands on social media, following his case, giving guidance from personal pain.

"People need support, they need to know someone went through it and survived something of this magnitude, that can give them some sort of peace of mind," Flores said.

For the next five to 10 days, doctors tell him to stay up on medications and make sure his fever stays down and as for the Coronavirus costs.

"I don't know what those costs look like yet, I think that because of my extended stay, I think it'll exceed the total of what a normal treatment costs," he added.