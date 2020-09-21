Valley man home after two months spent fighting COVID-19

Moises Ramirez Loza experienced the very worst the virus has to offer but is finally home with his family to continue recovery.

PHOENIX — A valley family can finally breathe a sigh of relief, after their loved one, Moises Ramirez Loza, was in the hospital for months suffering one medical condition after another, even flat-lining for 12 minutes all while battling COVID-19.

"The best thing you know being with my family is the best medicine," Loza said.

He's so happy to be home after battling the coronavirus from a hospital bed for more than two months.

"I feel so much better, I feel so fresh and so comfortable," he said.

The 56-year old father of five is thankful his family has stayed with him in the fight from day one.

"Don't get scared okay we're here for you we haven't left your side," his daughter said.

"My family, all together, my grandkids, my sons, my wife, my daughters," Loza said.

The people, who camped outside his hospital window hoping for a miracle recovery.

"He had fevers and seizures and ended up flatlining for 12 minutes," his daughter added.

Even though, Loza suffered some memory loss and still experiences dizziness he's determined to follow doctor’s orders.

"Doing my therapies and my dialysis and just try to live my normal life," he said.

His advice to others trying to overcome COVID-19 is simple.