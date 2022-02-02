Valley man finds his calling during the pandemic

Hospitals across the country are struggling to recruit new hires due to COVID-19 and burnout. Abrazo Health is holding on-site hiring events through February.

PHOENIX — The pandemic has taken a toll on frontline hospitals across the country and in the Valley. Worker shortages are due to burnout and some have left because of vaccine mandates.

The shortages have had an impact on the ability to provide care. But some people are finding their way into healthcare and following their heart to care for others.

Finding his passion amid a global pandemic

“I was what you’d consider a jack of all trade, master of none,” said Shane Brough, a registered nurse at Abrazo Health Scottsdale Campus.

Brough has been with Abrazo Health since last November. He's worked a lot of jobs. “I was a licensed realtor, worked in the oil fields in California. I was in general construction, a disc jockey, a plethora of things," said Brough.

But his passion is helping people and as COVID-19 began to spread throughout the world, he decided to follow his wife's lead.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping people. My wife is also an RN and she’s always told me for years I’d make a phenomenal nurse,” said Brough.

He completed nursing school and was recruited to the Abrazo Health family.

Filling a void left by COVID-19

“Right before the pandemic hit, I became the manager of telemetry and the ICU,” said Kathrina Ridley, a manager of ICU and Telemetry at Abrazo Health.

Ridley has worked in healthcare for more than two decades.

“People want to help people. Now that we have these entry level positions in the health care field, it’s giving new hires an opportunity,” Ridley.

Abrazo is looking for nurses, respiratory therapists, and clinical and support personnel.

Ridley says there are opportunities for advancement and is proud of nurses like Shane. Shane said he'd encourage anyone looking to help others to consider the high calling of healthcare.

“It was worth every hellish hour I went through in nursing school, the stress of taking he state exam. It was worth it.”

Abrazo Health is holding on-site hiring events on Feb. 8 at their West Campus and Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital from 3 - 6 p.m.

“Abrazo hospitals focus on providing excellent care and a safe work environment for our employees. Front-line staff have opportunities to provide input on things like safety and quality, patient experience and much more. We look forward to connecting with those who are interested in joining our team,” said Nurse Recruiter Kathi Athey.

Additional job openings for nurses, clinical and support staff at all locations can be viewed at AbrazoHealth.com/careers.

Up to Speed