Valley family loses four members to COVID-19 in a matter of days

Kenisha Williams lost her mother, cousin, sister and niece to COVID-19 just days apart.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — One Valley family has suffered the ultimate loss of the pandemic fourfold after losing multiple members within days.

Losing her best friend

Kenisha Williams and her mother Thelma P. Williams were best friends. They would call each other every day. But last week her mother lost her battle with COVID-19.

“It just doesn’t seem real. It just don’t,” said Williams.

Her mother was a very loving and sweet mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family and loved the church.

Losing three generations in a matter of days

Just days later, Williams' sister Janet Jones also died from complications related to the virus. Williams said that Janet loved taking care of others and singing in the choir.

“I was at work when my mother passed which was at the same hospital and once she passed and I had to tell my family, I got a call from my nephew that my sister wasn’t doing good. So, every time you lay down and get up, you’re hearing about a death,” said Williams.

Two days later, her niece Whitney Williams, who she said was vaccinated but had underlying medical conditions, died from COVID-19.

Whitney was just 25 years old and graduated from cosmetology school.

“I know it’s going to take a while but it’s a hard pill to swallow when you lose four people within a week, all back-to-back,” said Williams.

Williams' cousin also lost her battle with COVID-19 this month.

The family has launched a Go Fund Me account to help with funeral and burial costs. Williams said the family is relying on each other for strength and taking one day at a time.

When asked what she would tell someone who is deciding whether or not to get the vaccine

“To me either way you still need to take care of your body," said Williams. "My niece was vaccinated and had a medical condition. Talk with your doctor and what precaution is best for you and what you should do."

