Valley ER tech contracts COVID-19

David is just one of many medical workers who have contracted COVID-19, in the process of helping others.

PHOENIX — Doctors, nurses and all hospital workers are on the frontlines fighting coronavirus, but at the same time, they’re some of the most vulnerable to catching it.

12 News spoke to an emergency room technician after his bout with COVID-19.

It’s been a rough three weeks for David Taylor, an ER tech at a Valley hospital.

Taylor was hit pretty hard by the virus.

“I was rather ill and it only went from bad to worse,” he said. "It’s like a one two punch where you think you’re just having maybe allergies, severe allergies and then it seemed to go away for a day or two and then you become very ill for three days to a week… sleeping 18, 19 hours a day and I was feeling traditional body aches and pains.”

Taylor suffered those symptoms along with a fever, no appetite, no taste, nausea and a constant minor headache.

“Out of commission for several weeks,” he said.

David is just one of many medical workers who have contracted COVID-19, in the process of helping others.

“I think we are stressed to the max in our emergency department with regard to nursing,” said Dr. Frank LoVecchio of Valleywise Health. “We have about 4 nurses out sick. One or two of them are pretty sick, meaning that they need oxygen and the others are pretty stable.”

Fortunately for David, the virus did not affect his lungs.

“It is a survivable illness,” said Taylor. “You’ve got to stay positive, you’ve got to do the right things… drink fluids and do what your doctor says, do what your provider says.

He says getting plenty of rest and having a positive attitude are key.

“Because the vast majority of people are surviving quite well, and they don’t even have to see their doctor really,” he said.

Going back to work, Taylor is continuing to take precautions, in hopes he doesn’t get it again.