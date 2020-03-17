PHOENIX — It’s stressful enough planning a wedding, but add in all the coronavirus concerns and you’ve got a recipe for a lot of heartache.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said the government recommends Americans avoid groups larger than 10 people, leaving a lot of couples in a tough position.

This rings true for Kate Hamilton and Rob Schwemer, set to marry this weekend despite the coronavirus.

"That's the plan!" the couple said in unison.

Their headcount has gone down as family and friends cancel on their big day.

They’ve been planning their wedding for more than a year, and they want to forge ahead. Their venue is on board and doing what it can to ensure everyone is safe.

"I had this vision of my big party wedding," Kate said. "And that’s not what it’s going to be anymore."

She’s not the only bummed out bride. 12 News talked to several wedding vendors, losing out on business as couples start to cancel.

"Obviously no one ever wants to cancel their wedding," said Thomas Shull, a wedding photographer in Phoenix.

He said he's advising his clients to check with their venues. He's been hearing of couples trying to bring down their guest list or some opting to postpone altogether.

"They have to work around the venues' availability, our availability, their families' availability," he explains.

Keep in mind, a decision to cancel affects not just photographers, but DJs, florists, caterers and any other business connected to the big day.

"It’s still kind of vague for a lot of us," he said. "As you know, April is our busiest wedding month here in Arizona.

As for Kate and Rob, they're keeping their hopes up. All of their events will be held outside, but like any marriage, there will be some compromise.

"I feel like we might have to cancel the Hora because nobody wants to hold hands and shake hands," Rob said.

