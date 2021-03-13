Valley Metro workers receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine

4,000 frontline transit workers have continued to risk their own health to keep the Valley moving throughout the pandemic.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Public Health began vaccinating Metro Phoenix transit workers with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Cesar Chavez High School on Friday.

“It means a lot to me, not only to protect myself but to protect my family and those passengers I serve, those around me. My co-workers as well,” said Dawn McGuire.

There are approximately 4,000 frontline transit workers who serve metro Phoenix communities.

"I have advocated for quite some time for these essential workers to move up on the priority list, and am pleased to see the county take action," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "Since the pandemic began, these are the people who show up every day, and work in close contact with other people – sometimes helping them board a bus or even buckle a seatbelt. They do it despite the risk to their own health. There is no question they are the backbone of our local economy."

“I remember talking to a hospital CEO, who early on said please tell me you’re going to keep your service because so many of my front line workers rely on public transportation,” said Metro Valley CEO Steve Smith. "I am awed by our team and their commitment to serving the public and other essential workers, including our grocery store and healthcare workers. They are truly heroes moving heroes."

Transit workers are employed by Valley Metro, the City of Phoenix and a dozen contracted firms, including First Transit, Transdev, Alternate Concepts, Inc., Allied Universal and DMS Facility Services.

The day was a extra special for safety manager Kenneth DeBow, because since he is now vaccinated, he plans to meet his niece for the first time.

“Back in November I had a niece born on my birthday. After we share a birthday together and I haven’t been able to be there yet, so having this vaccine gives me that that sense of security and the company that I can drive over to my brothers house in front of mom's room at my birthday twin niece,” said DeBow.

New COVID-19 cases continue to fall across the state. But a week after Gov. Ducey's executive order lifting capacity limits on Arizona businesses, the ADHS has seen a slight but noticeable increase in COVID-related hospital admissions the last three days.

The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has reinforced the vaccine arsenal against the pandemic. During his national address, President Biden said all adults should be eligible for a vaccine by May 1 and July 4 could be a return to normalcy with small gatherings.

Dr. Christ agrees that Arizona can achieve the President's timeline.

“As long as we continue to get the vaccine and there isn’t another winter storm or delay shipment, we should be right in line with the goal,” said Dr. Christ.

Dr. Christ says the state expects to receive 300,000 more doses of the vaccine next week and expects a “significant increase” starting in April.