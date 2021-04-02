Valley faith leaders call for health equity, acknowledge why Black and LatinX communities are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine

“We remember the Tuskegee Institute study and how it impacted people of color, how we trusted, and we were deceived.”

PHOENIX — Nine Phoenix faith leaders received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at First Institutional Baptist Church on Wednesday. Arizona Department of Public Health Services (ADHS) Director, Dr. Cara Christ vaccinated pastors, some representing Black and LatinX churches.

"Phoenix faith leaders have a message for their congregations: The COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective way to combat the pandemic."

However, communities of color are hesitant in taking the vaccine and there is a clear reason.

“We remember the Tuskegee Institute study and how it impacted people of color, how we trusted, and we were deceived,” said Historic Tanner Chapel AMRC Pastor Dr. Benjamin Thomas Sr.

The Tuskegee study ran four decades, from 1932 to 1972. Federal researchers recruited 600 Black men in Alabama, mostly sharecroppers and many who had never seen a physician, to track the effects of syphilis on the human body. But later on, reviews of the study found researchers did not provide effective care even though penicillin was recommended in 1947. Some of the men suffered from blindness, mental impairments and death.

A recent study from UnidosUS, the NAACP and COVID Collaborative found just 14% of Black Americans and 34% of LatinX Americans trust in the safety of the vaccine.

Dr. Christ says that the ADHS is working on messaging campaigns to high-risk groups and targeting high risk zip codes.

“We are understanding of why they would be hesitant,” Dr. Christ says as more doses of the vaccine become available, ADHS will work with local pharmacies and community events to vaccinate.

"We are going to do everything we can to build confidence that this (COVID-19 vaccine) is scientifically based and what we are doing is trying to protect people and safe lives."

Pastor Dr. Warren Stewart Sr. of First Institutional Baptist Church believes Governor Ducey and ADHS needs advisory boards to engage communities of color.

"An African American advisory committee or advisory board would be able to find out the particular concerns Black people have about the vaccine and COVID-19 about how we can get into those communities."

Pastor Dr. Benjamin Thomas Sr. called for equity in the vaccine and pointed to pastors in the Black church playing a crucial role in educating and encouraging their congregations.

“Today I take my shot, so you will have an opportunity to feel free and be encouraged and not be afraid to take your shot.”