Vaccine booster shots offered at UArizona for students, employees

TUCSON, Ariz. — Eligible University of Arizona students and employees will now be able to receive a vaccine booster shot on campus.

Third doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered starting Oct. 11 for those who received their second shot at least six months ago.

Those who qualify for the booster shot include

People 65-years-old or older.

Those between 50 and 64 and have underlying medical conditions.

Those who are between 18 and 49 and have underlying medical conditions or may be at increased risk for exposure due to a work or living situation.

Shots will be given by UArizona Campus Health and appointments can be made on their website.

Initial doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will continue to be offered at the school. Seasonal flu shot clinics will also be held at the university.

