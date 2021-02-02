Thousands of new vaccine appointments available soon at Phoenix Municipal

The Arizona Department of Health Services has announced 21,000 more much-needed vaccination appointments will be made available starting Wednesday.

The vaccinations will be available at the new facility at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. It's available to Arizonans in the Phase 1B category, regardless of the county they live in.

That includes education and childcare workers, protective services occupations, and adults 65 or older.

Any remaining people in the initial Phase 1A category who haven't received the vaccine yet are also eligible.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday and information about scheduling can be found at the ADHS website: azhealth.gov/findvaccine

People needing help by phone can call 1-844-542-8201.

Appointments will be available from Friday, Feb. 5 through Thursday, Feb. 18, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Those who receive their first vaccinations at State Farm Stadium or Phoenix Municipal Stadium will have a guaranteed appointment for second doses at the same vaccination site.

“We know the vaccine is in high demand, and we expect the appointments to fill quickly,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ.

The state-run location at State Farm Stadium is currently booked for all of February.

