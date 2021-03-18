Tens of thousands of vaccine appointments in Arizona will be available on Friday

Appointments can be scheduled at the ADHS website starting at 11 a.m., Friday, March 19.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services said on Wednesday that tens of thousands of new COVID-19 vaccine appointments would be ready to be scheduled at the end of the week.

Appointments can be scheduled at the ADHS website starting at 11 a.m., Friday, March 19.

The appointments will happen at state-run mass vaccination sites from March 22 to 28.

ADHS announced that more vaccine appointments will consistently be available every Friday morning.

Here is the number of vaccines available at each location:

State Farm Stadium: approximately 37,000 appointments

ASU Phoenix Municipal Stadium: approximately 16,000 appointments

Chandler-Gilbert Community College: approximately 14,000 appointments

University of Arizona: approximately 12,000 appointments

“The additional appointments will get more Arizonans vaccinated while helping to protect our communities and taking us one step closer to normalcy,” Gov. Doug Ducey said.

Right now, people in Arizona 55 and older are eligible for the vaccine along with some essential workers, first-responders, educators and health professionals.

Appointments can be scheduled here and or call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at https://t.co/yjiQTZs4KU, and registration is available for state sites and many others at https://t.co/m99T1K1kau. pic.twitter.com/r3XvxPgqu5 — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) March 17, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine