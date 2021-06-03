State-run vaccination sites to close by June 28, Arizona to shift to community-based options

As Arizona officials begin to focus on increasing neighborhood vaccination options, they will phase out state-run sites.

Arizona health officials said on Thursday that the state will begin the process of phasing out state-run vaccine sites as they move toward increasing neighborhood options. All state-operated sites will be closed by June 28.

State-run vaccine sites have already started phasing out. June 5 will be the last day that people can to get their first vaccine and schedule a second dose before the official closing date.

Since the start of vaccine administration, state sites have given 1.6 million doses to nearly 900,000 people, according to ADHS.

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement:

“Starting with our 24/7 operation at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, these sites established a national model for getting limited doses of vaccine into the community rapidly and efficiently.

We’re in a much different position today than we were early in the year, with enough vaccine available throughout Arizona for virtually anyone to get vaccinated when they want close to home.”

Officials will start allocating doses to pharmacies, doctor's offices and pop-up clinics to be more accessible for community needs.

The ADHS is also prioritizing community outreach for underserved areas in Phoenix, Mesa and Yuma County through social media and telephone town halls.

