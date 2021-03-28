State organization helps to vaccinate Arizona homeless population

The goal of Street Medicine Phoenix is to bridge the gap between the vulnerable population and health care.

PHOENIX — A local group called Street Medicine Phoenix took to the streets on Saturday to ensure that the state's homeless population has a fair shot at getting the vaccine.

The effort to vaccinate the vulnerable came from a collaboration between Arizona universities and the Maricopa County Public Health Department

Clinical Research Coordinator Jeffrey Hannah hopes to help those in need and bridge the gap between the homeless and their health.

"Meet them where they're at, it's not only removing a barrier it's basically allowing them to be protected, so they're protecting themselves and their neighbors around them," Hannah said.

Others who were out with backpacks and vaccines like Able DeCastro said that these efforts are vital to helping homeless people with their overall health and track record.

"They don't have easy access to primary care, they don't have easy access to go to the nearest ER. We really care about establishing a relationship with the population that way they will have a better relationship with their health care providers in the future," DeCastro said.

The goal is to give everyone a chance at avoiding the virus no matter their situation.

"If we can tackle it from that location a stop it right there, we can save a lot more lives in the long run," organizers added.