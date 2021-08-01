State Farm Stadium to become 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site

Some groups can get appointments starting Monday and others in Phase 1A and 1B can sign up starting Tuesday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be utilized as a 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site beginning Monday, Jan. 11, according to Gov. Doug Ducey's office.

This will "dramatically expand the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the Phoenix metropolitan area," according to a release from the Governor's office.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the opening of the site will help vaccinate thousands of more individuals each day as Maricopa County moves into Phase 1B of vaccine distribution.

Phase 1B begins to prioritize protective service workers, teachers and K-12 school staff, child care workers, and those age 75 and older.

The State Farm Stadium site will open the afternoon of Monday, January 11 for law enforcement and other protective service workers, and appointments for others in Phase 1B and Phase 1A will be available starting Tuesday, January 12. Registration information for the site will be posted Monday morning at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.

According to the Governor's office, the opening of the site was made possible in part due to a $1 million grant from the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation and with support from the Arizona Cardinals, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Arizona State University, and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

As of Friday, 123,862 Arizonans had received the COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,127 fully vaccinated with both doses so far.

Arizona currently has the second-highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people over the past seven days in the country at 122.1, according to CDC data.

State Farm Stadium was utilized for a blood drive last year at the beginning of the pandemic to meet critical need.