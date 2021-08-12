San Carlos Apache Tribe issues mandate for COVID-19 vaccines for employees

The San Carlos Council passed a resolution mandating vaccines for the tribe's government employees and subsidiaries.

SAN CARLOS, Arizona — The San Carlos Apache Tribe announced on Thursday that they will mandate government employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement released by the tribe, all employees will be required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 25 and provide proof.

Additionally, employees who refuse to be vaccinated or do not show proof of vaccination will be required to be tested biweekly.

According to the statement, there has been a 187% increase in cases on the reservation since June.

COVID-19 data has recorded more than 4,000 positive cases on the reservation since the beginning of the pandemic.

Terry Rambler, Chairman of the tribe said:

“The Council has taken this action upon the recommendation of our Emergency Response Commission. We are seeing a substantial increase in infections, including the presence of the variants, which are more infectious and deadlier. Mandating vaccinations will save lives. Sadly, 68 members of our tribe have already been lost to COVID; we must act now to protect our family, friends, and colleagues and prevent further loss of life."

