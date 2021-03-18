Pregnant women, the COVID-19 vaccine and fertility: your questions answered

Since the start of the vaccine rollout, pregnant women have wondered if the shot is safe for them. A doctor gives clear answers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID vaccines are now available to part of Group 4 in North Carolina. That includes pregnant women but since the beginning - there have been questions about if the vaccine is safe for them.

So what are the answers?

"I think it's a pretty clear yes it is safe to get the vaccine," Dr. Carolyn Harraway-Smith , the Chief Medical Officer at Women's Health at Cone Health said. "We've vaccinated now thousands and thousands of people and we have not seen any more adverse complications of that vaccine in pregnant patients over other patients, but I think more importantly is the why of getting the vaccine."

Dr. Harraway-Smith said pregnant women have a higher chance of complications from the virus. Because of that she said it's vital for them to get the vaccine, even more than it is for women who aren't pregnant.

Still, women worry about how safe it is for their baby. Dr. Harraway-Smith said the vaccine may be a good thing for them. Especially after a mom who had one dose of the Moderna vaccine gave birth to a baby girl who had COVID-19 antibodies.

"We do think that there may be some protection to the fetus that's good," she said. "We can't say that 100% so I don't want to say that is the case but we're seeing the evidence that that might be the case and more to come."